Cash gift announced with election in mind, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced a cash gift worth ₹2,500 for rice ration cardholders only because the Assembly election was just four months away.
Addressing party workers in Tiruvallur, through videoconferencing, he said the Chief Minister had failed to release financial assistance when the pandemic snatched the livelihoods of people. “He did not listen to us when we demanded ₹5,000 as relief for those affected. At least now he should release the amount,” he said. He said Mr. Palaniswami was extending the lockdown because he feared the DMK would organise public meetings.
Reacting to the Chief Minister’s allegations that he was not meeting people, Mr. Stalin said, “I am not sure whether the Chief Minister was sober because it was his government that banned public meetings.” He said the government was not able to digest the response to the fast organised by the DMK and its allies, in solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi, and hence had filed cases against the leaders.
Recalling the help extended by the DMK to the people during the lockdown, he said the party and its cadre were capable of doing what a government could not.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath