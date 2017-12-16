Cash flows freely in R.K. Nagar

Cancellation of the R.K. Nagar byelection eight months ago has not deterred political parties from distributing cash to voters this time. And the practice continues despite the presence of a large number of policemen and intensified vigil.

Sources said on Saturday at least ₹25 lakh in cash was seized in more than 15 places in the constituency. Workers of a party were arrested and unauthorised vehicles seized.

Following complaints from flying squad and other teams, cases were booked in seven police stations.

Over 200 supporters of independent candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran blocked the road in front of the R.K. Nagar police station condemning the arrest of Velu, a party functionary.

They alleged that Velu was arrested on false charges. As the talks failed, police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

DMK functionaries detained an AIADMK worker in Thandaiyar Nagar alleging that he was distributing ₹6,000 door-to-door.

As there was a delay in the arrival of the flying squad, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Sai rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

In Nethaji Nagar, DMK functionaries reported that AIADMK members had been distributing money. Sitting in protest on Manali High Road, former DMK Minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna demanded that immediate action be taken against those involved in money distribution.

Premises inspected

A flying squad, accompanied by the police, inspected the premises of a physiotherapist and seized over ₹13 lakh from a place near the police station.

Meanwhile, the Central paramilitary forces conducted a flag march on the important streets of R.K.Nagar constituency.

Following allegations of cash distribution and mysterious markings made at the entrance of homes in various neighbourhoods, the Chennai District Election Office sent teams to check cash distribution late in the evening. Chennai District Election Officer D. Karthikeyan said teams would be sent to check the markings made on the door and verify if they were made to facilitate distribution of cash to electors.

K. Devi, a resident of Nagooran Thottam, said she did not know who made such markings at her door.

DMK MLA Ma. Subramanian alleged that party functionaries belonging to the AIADMK distributed cash to electors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Mr. Subramanian, ₹6,000 was distributed to each of the electors on Saturday.

Each party functionary had reportedly collected information on 50 electors in a booth and marked the houses. They collected mobile numbers of a family member, asking them to visit a particular neighbourhood in the vicinity of R.K. Nagar on Saturday to distribute cash, he alleged.