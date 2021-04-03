Tamil Nadu

Cash and goods worth ₹42 crore seized in Puducherry so far

The District Election officials have so far seized unaccounted cash and goods valued at an estimated ₹42.12 crore during the enforcement of the model code of conduct in Puducherry.

S. Sivakumar, nodal officer (MCC) at the District Election Office, told a press conference that this included ₹2.63 crore unaccounted cash, jewellery valued at about ₹35 crore and materials, such as STBs, estimated at about ₹3 crore. The Excise teams had seized illicit liquor worth about ₹47 lakh to date. So far, 43 cases of model code violations and eight other cases had been registered, the official said.

