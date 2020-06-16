Cash aid for ration card holders at doorstep during intensified lockdown

CHENNAI

The cash assistance of ₹1,000 will be disbursed from June 22 onwards, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said

The cash assistance of ₹1,000 to each of the rice ration card holders in Chennai and parts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts will be disbursed at their doorsteps from June 22, according to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The State government on Monday announced a cash assistance of ₹1,000 to each of the rice ration card holders in Chennai and certain parts of the neighbouring districts, in view of the intensified COVID-19 lockdown scheduled between June 19 and 30.

Officials from the department concerned would disburse the cash assistance at the doorsteps of the consumers, Mr. Palaniswami said on Tuesday. He reiterated his appeal for people’s cooperation during the complete lockdown.