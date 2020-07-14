Cases surge past 4,500 for the first time

Fourteen districts, excluding Chennai, reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19 each on Tuesday. While the number of new infections continued to fall in Chennai, the rest of the State accounted for nearly 76% of the 4,526 fresh COVID-19 cases.

This is the first time that the number of new cases in the State has crossed 4,500.

Tamil Nadu’s tally touched 1,47,324*. A total of 47,912 persons are still under treatment. The total number of persons discharged following treatment rose to 97,310, with the discharge of 4,743 more persons. Another 67 persons, including a 13-year-old girl, died in the State, taking the toll to 2,099.

The dip in cases continued for the sixth consecutive day in Chennai, with the city reporting 1,078 fresh cases. Among those discharged, 1,858 were from city hospitals. With this, a total of 62,552 persons have been discharged in the city, while 15,814 are under treatment.

Madurai reported 450 new cases, while Tiruvallur saw 360 cases and Virudhunagar 328. There were 264 cases in Chengalpattu and 194 in Vellore. Coimbatore and Dindigul witnessed a spike with 188 and 153 cases respectively. Cases in other districts were as follows: Kanniyakumari (122), Villupuram (120), Kancheepuram (117), Tiruchi (116), Thoothukudi (112), Sivaganga (111) and Tenkasi (102). A total of 59 returnees, including 15 from Karnataka, tested positive for the infection.

Of the 67 fatalities, 18 persons died in Chennai. However, a higher number of districts reported deaths — there were four deaths each in Chengalpattu, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tiruvallur and Vellore.

The 13-year-old girl, with chronic kidney disease, was admitted to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. She died on July 13 due to acute kidney injury, acute pulmonary oedema, acute respiratory failure, Central Nervous System infection and TB meningoencephalitis.

A 27-year-old woman with acute myeloid leukemia was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing on June 25. She died on July 13 due to splenic rupture, intra abdominal bleed and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A number of persons died on the same day of admission or a day later in a number of districts. This included a 53-year-old man with obesity, who was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital at 2.50 p.m. on July 11, with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathingfor four days. He died the next day due to viral pneumonia and COVID-19.

A 56-year-old man with no co-morbidities was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi, on July 11. He died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure, while a 66-year-old woman with diabetes and coronary artery disease died a day after admission on July 12, at the same hospital, due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 53-year-old man died at MGMGH, on the same day of admission, on July 10. His sample returned positive for COVID-19 on July 12. Similarly, a 61-year-old woman from Tiruppur died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, on the same day of admission, on July 13. A diabetic, she died due to severe acute respiratory infection and bilateral bronchopneumonia. At least three elderly patients died on the same day as admission at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

The death of a 67-year-old man on July 5 was recorded in today’s bulletin. The man was declared brought dead at the Government Royapettah Hospital, and his swab returned positive for COVID-19 on July 7. He died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

A total of 41,357 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State. With this, 16,95,365 samples have been tested so far. One more private laboratory — the KHM Medical Centre, Chennai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are now 106 testing facilities in the State.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)