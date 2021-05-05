Cases surge past 21,000; 144 people die

21,228 people test positive in State; Chennai sees 6,228 cases; only 9 districts report no death

Tamil Nadu’s daily tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 21,000 on Tuesday. A total of 21,228 people tested positive for the infection while 144 people died, taking the case count to 12,49,292 and the toll to 14,612.

Fresh infections have been on the rise since March 5. The surge in daily cases pushed the number of active cases to 1,25,230. As many as 19,112 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 11,09,450.

In Chennai, 6,228 people tested positive for COVID-19. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore recorded 1,608 and 1,509 cases, respectively. There were 1,152 cases in Tiruvallur, 787 in Madurai, 747 in Ranipet and 719 in Tirunelveli. Salem recorded 624 cases. Four districts had less than 100 cases each — Ariyalur (35), Perambalur (31), Pudukottai (72) and Ramanathapuram (90). Among those who tested positive were 34 returnees.

Chennai reported 36 deaths and Salem 15. Tiruvallur and Vellore recorded 12 and 11 deaths respectively. Only nine districts reported no death.

Of the 144 deceased, 34 did not have co-morbidities. They included a 25-year-old woman from Madurai, who was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on April 28 and died on May 1 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. Six people in their 30s succumbed to the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 1,40,512 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 2,32,38,475. A private laboratory — Laboratory Services, St. Peter’s Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Krishnagiri — was approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are 69 government testing facilities and 197 private testing facilities.

State gets vaccine doses

Tamil Nadu has received another two lakh doses of Covishield and 75,000 doses of Covaxin, according to officials of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. The State has so far achieved a coverage of 60,81,010 (inclusive of the first and second doses) people.

According to a press release from the Union Health Ministry on the status of COVID-19 vaccine distribution for those aged 45 and above till May 4, Tamil Nadu has received 68,28,950 doses of the two vaccines.

The State accounts for one of the highest wastages at 8.83%. The total consumption, including wastage, stood at 67,13,192.

The State had a balance availability of 1,15,758 doses, while total doses in the pipeline were 2,75,000.

On Tuesday, 60,799 people were vaccinated. This included 31,157 people aged 45-59 and 19,883 senior citizens. Vaccination was held in 3,071 sessions.