Cases stay below 1,000 for the 2nd day

CHENNAI

03 November 2021 00:52 IST

973 people test positive; 21 people succumb to infection; jabs for 95,552 people

For the second consecutive day, fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stayed below the 1,000-mark, as 973 people tested positive on Tuesday. While 12 districts logged under 10 cases each, Perambalur reported none for the second day in a row.

Cases dropped to 109 in Chennai, taking the city’s tally to 5,54,881. Coimbatore recorded 114 cases, Chengalpattu 84, Erode 71, Tiruppur 65 and Salem 59. Forty-five people tested positive in Namakkal and 40 in Thanjavur.

Of the 12 districts that clocked cases in single digits, Tenkasi saw two and Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar logged three each. Tamil Nadu’s tally stood at 27,04,586.

Twenty-one more people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,157. All of them had co-morbidities. Chennai recorded five deaths, while there were two deaths each in Chengalpattu, Namakkal and Thanjavur. Twenty-four districts reported no deaths.

Among the deceased was a 32-year-old woman from Karur. A person living with HIV/AIDS, she had peri-ampullary carcinoma. She tested positive on October 29. She was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 31 and died the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,114 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,57,282. The State’s active caseload dropped to 11,147. Of these, Chennai accounts for 1,354 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 1,261.

As many as 1,15,219 samples were tested, taking the total count to 5,13,94,614.

Launching an initiative to vaccinate people at their homes through mobile camps in villages in Chengalpattu district, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the eighth mega vaccination camp would be held on Saturday and 50,000 camps would be set up. While 13 lakh people are due for the second dose of Covaxin, 48 lakh ought to take the second dose of Covishield, he said, a release stated.

Noting that efforts were under way to achieve 100% administration of first dose by the end of November, he said during the seven mega vaccination camps held so far, 1,51,13,382 people had been inoculated.

Vaccination at homes will be carried out during the eighth mega camp, he said. The scheme to reach out to people in villages through mobile camps was launched in Sarvampakkam, Nallamoor, Keezhkarunai, Kaatudevanur and Vilankanur panchayats in Chengalpattu district.

Another 95,552 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the coverage in government centres to 5,66,78,533. Of those inoculated, 56,808 people were aged 18 to 44 and 23,050 people were in the 45-59 age group.