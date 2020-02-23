Cases lodged against Owaisi, Thirumurugan Gandhi for holding protest meeting

Tirupattur

Joint action committee members of Muslim parties also booked

Vaniyambadi Town police booked a case against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, May-17 Movement organiser Thirumurugan Gandhi and the joint action committee members of Muslim parties for organising a protest meeting at Id-Ka Maidan in Vaniyambadi on Wednesday in which these leaders participated and spoke on the dangers of implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

Based on the complaint filed by Amburpet Village Administrative Officer, Sargunakumar, 44, police booked cases under sections 143, 153, 341, 504, 505(i), (b), (c) of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from Mr. Owaisi and Mr. Gandhi, AIMIM State President T.S. Wakeel Ahamed, MDMK Vaniyambadi Town secretary Nasirkhan and students from Law College, Jamia Millia University and Delhi University were among those who were booked by the police.

More than 5000 party workers attached to the various Muslim political outfits attended the meeting. Meanwhile, police also booked cases against joint-action committee members who organised Shaheen Bagh protests in Vaniyambadi town for the past four days, a police source said.

