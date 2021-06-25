Cases filed over various protests to be withdrawn

They were registered when the AIADMK was in power

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced the withdrawal of all cases registered during the AIADMK government against those involved in peaceful protests.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the Assembly, he said cases filed against media houses curbing their freedom of expression would also be withdrawn.

Mr. Stalin said cases booked against farmers who had protested against the three farm laws and against those who had protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, would be withdrawn. So would the cases filed against those who had protested against the methane project, the neutrino observatory project, the Kudankulam nuclear power plant project and the Chennai-Salem expressway.

Replying to some members’ requests to withdraw cases filed over other issues, Mr. Stalin said the cases that had been filed when the AIADMK was in power were being scrutinised and action would soon be taken in respect of the cases filed over other issues.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan (Panruti) requested that cases filed against those who had protested over the Cauvery water issue be withdrawn.

Congress whip S. Vijayadharani (Vilavancode) urged the Chief Minister to withdraw cases registered against locals who had protested against the location of State-run liquor shops. Several women were among those who had been booked.

CPI(M) member Nagai Mali (Kilvelur) requested Mr. Stalin to look into the cases registered against students who had taken part in the protests against the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.