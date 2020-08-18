Cases filed for and against installation of Vinayaka idols

An association of artisans, whose members make idols of Lord Vinayaka using paper pulp and clay, has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to permit installation of idols on roadsides, streets and in public places during the coming Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.
Tamil Nadu Kaivinai Kagithakoozh Vinayagar Silaigal Matrum Kaliman Pommaigal Thayaripalargal Sangam, represented by its president K. Murugan, had filed the case, claiming that it was unfair on the part of the government to have banned the installation of idols due to the threat of COVID-19.
The association claimed that only a floating population comes to worship the idols when they remain installed in a place for a few days while a crowd gathers only on the day when these idols were taken on a procession to be immersed in nearby waterbodies.
This year, the government organised a meeting with various Hindu organisations on August 5. Police officers too participated in the meet. The organisations assured it that they would avoid crowding during the immersion of the idols to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Despite such assurance, the government had banned the installation of idols, the association said.
On the other hand, one K. Ilanchelian of Tiruvannamalai filed a petition to restrain Hindu Munnani from installing the idols in defiance of the government restriction.
He claimed that the Hindu Munnani leaders had planned to conduct Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations at 1.5 lakh locations across the State in violation of the government decision to ban installation of idols and taking them on procession.
