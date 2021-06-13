Cases filed against Shiva Shankar Baba

Following sexual abuse complaints from few alumunus of a residential school in Chennai's outskirts, the Mahabalipuram All Women Police station (AWPS) has registered three cases against the founder of the school - Shiva Shankar Baba - under various sections of IPC, Pocso Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The police have registered cases under various sections of the Pocso Act including sexual harassment and abuse among others.

A police officer said that the cases were filed based on three complaints and Pocso Act has been charged in two of them. "The school has been functioning since 2001. One of the complainants is a minor. They allege that Shiva Shankar Baba had sexually harassed them and claimed that the incidents happened a few years ago when the complainants were studying in the educational institution," said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the police have formed special teams to arrest Shiv Shankar Baba who is said to be in North India. "We are conducting a detailed investigation into the complaints. Students or their parents can contact the helplines for women or approach the nearest AWPS police station to complain if they have faced harassment or abuse. Their identities will not be revealed," said a senior police officer.

Following the arrest of Rajagopalan, 59, teacher of a reputed school in the city on charges of sexually harassing girl students, some alumnus of the residential school took to social media. They vented out the problems they had faced in the school when they were students. "As of now we cannot reveal much details as the investigation is yet to begin," said a police officer.

CB-CID seizes Kebi Raj's computer, phones

Meanwhile, sleuths from the CB-CID have seized the computer and cell phones from the martial training centre run by Kebi Raj. He was arrested by the All Women Police, Anna Nagar on Monday. He was a martial arts instructor at a reputed city school and has been running Hi-Impact Martial Arts School in Anna Nagar.

His student had alleged that in 2014, when they were returning to the city after participating in a judo tournament in Namakkal, he touched her inappropriately and attempted to rape her in a moving car. She also alleged she was sexually assaulted in the trip and later, he threatened to murder her if she spoke about the incident.