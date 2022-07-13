Cases filed against sealing of AIADMK office will be listed in regular course, says judge

‘Registry may have to run them through the Chief Justice’

The Madras High Court on Wednesday decided to hear the cases filed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and expelled leader O. Panneerselvam , challenging the party office lock and seal proceedings, during the regular course.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar told advocate Mohamed Riyaz, representing Mr. Palaniswami, that the Registry might have to run the petitions through Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari since both the petitioners were legislators. "Let both petitions get listed after going through the regular procedure," he said.

The judge said so when Mr. Riyaz pointed out that senior counsel Vijay Narayan had made a mention regarding the case filed by Mr. Palaniswami on Tuesday and sought an urgent hearing on Wednesday. Since the petition was not listed for hearing on Wednesday, he pleaded for an hearing at least on Thursday.

Mr. Justice Kumar said that advocate P. Rajalakshmi too had made a mention regarding a similar case filed by Mr. Panneerselvam and sought an urgent hearing. Therefore, let both petitions get numbered and get listed in the regular course after following the general procedures, the judge said.