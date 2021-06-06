Cases fall in Madurai, Virudhunagar

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

06 June 2021 20:09 IST

Madurai recorded 441 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which increased the total number of positive cases in the district to 67,930. On Saturday, there were 468 fresh cases.

Fourteen deaths were recorded on Sunday, with which the district’s overall death toll rose to 974. There were 12 fatalities reported on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 1,569 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Virudhunagar recorded four deaths – the victims included a woman – on Sunday that took the district’s toll up to 458. On Saturday, the district had registered 13 fatalities.

On Sunday, the district recorded 420 fresh cases as against 472 cases reported on Saturday. A total of 1,070 persons were discharged in the district.