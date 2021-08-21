Cases fall below 1,700 as 1,668 people test positive

Daily count stays above 100 in four districts; 24 people die; 1,66,254 people get jabs

Fresh COVID-19 infections fell below 1,700 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. As many as 1,668 people tested positive, taking the tally to 25,97,603.

The daily count stayed above 100 in four districts — Coimbatore saw 199 fresh infections, while cases marginally fell to 185 in Chennai from 193 the previous day; there was a small rise in cases in Erode, where 158 people tested positive as against 147 on Thursday; Chengalpattu logged 102 infections.

In Thanjavur, cases fell below 100 — 98 people tested positive as against 112 the previous day.

There were 85 cases in Salem and 80 in Tiruppur. Among the remaining districts, seven clocked in fewer than 10 cases each.

In the last 24 hours, 1,63,177 samples were tested, and the positivity rate stood at 1.02%. As per Thursday’s data, the positivity rate was less than 1% in 16 districts, including Chennai (0.8%). Thanjavur had the highest positivity rate at 3.2%.

Another 24 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 34,663. Twenty-five districts reported no fatalities. There were five deaths (including deferred reconciled reports) in Tiruppur and three each in Cuddalore and Tiruchi. Chennai reported one.

Among the deceased was a 37-year-old man from Tiruchi, who had diabetes. He was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on August 6, and died on August 18 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,887 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,43,319. The active caseload stood at 19,621.

A total of 1,66,254 people were vaccinated on Friday, taking the overall coverage in government centres to 2,57,71,129.

Of the 1,66,254 people, 1,02,163 were aged 18 to 44 and 49,145 were in the 45-59 age group. Inoculation was held in 2, 396 sessions.