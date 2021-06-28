Cases drop below 5,000 after 80 days

CHENNAI

28 June 2021 23:50 IST

After 80 days, Tamil Nadu’s daily count of COVID-19 cases dropped below 5,000 on Monday. A total of 4,804 people tested positive, while the State recorded fewer than 100 deaths for the second day in a row.

So far, 24,70,678 people have tested positive and 32,388 people have succumbed to the infection in the State.

In the second wave of the pandemic, the number of people testing positive a day crossed the 5,000-mark on April 9 (5,441).

Chennai’s daily case count dropped below 300 as 291 people tested positive. The city continued to register a decline in the number of fatalities as four persons succumbed to the infection.

A total of 22 districts logged fewer than 100 cases a day, with the least being in Perambalur (18). Coimbatore recorded 597 cases, followed by Erode with 506 cases. There were 318 cases in Salem and 294 in Tiruppur. There were 238 cases in Chengalpattu and 231 in Thanjavur.

At present, 40,954 people are under treatment. They include 5,110 in Coimbatore, 4,223 in Erode and 3,462 in Chennai. A total of 6,553 people were discharged following treatment.

The State recorded 98 deaths due to COVID-19. While there were no fatalities in seven districts, the remaining 30 districts recorded fewer than 10 deaths each. There were nine deaths in Madurai, seven in Coimbatore and six each in Cuddalore, Ranipet, Salem and Tiruvallur.

Among the deceased was a 29-year-old woman from Vellore, who was admitted to the Vellore Medical College Hospital on June 22. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on June 26. A total of 1,60,895 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 3,25,15,205 samples have been tested in the State.

A total of 1,51,951 people were vaccinated through 1,720 sessions across the State.

This took the overall coverage to 1,43,02,200.