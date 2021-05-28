Cases drop below 3,000 in Chennai, surge in Coimbatore

CHENNAI

28 May 2021 00:07 IST

33,361 people test positive in State, 474 die; Coimbatore registers 4,734 fresh infections; 3,23,915 people take the jabs in State

Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 fresh COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths on Thursday. While new cases continued to surge in districts like Coimbatore and Tiruppur, the number of people who tested positive for the infection dipped below 3,000 in Chennai.

As many as 2,779 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, taking its tally to 4,93,881. Coimbatore, for the second day in a row, recorded over 4,000 cases, as 4,734 more people contracted the infection.

Districts’ cases surge

Tiruppur’s daily count rose to 2,074. Erode reported 1,699 cases, followed by Tiruchi with 1,617. There were 1,392 cases in Chengalpattu, 1,395 in Madurai, 1,221 in Tiruvallur and 1,016 in Virudhunagar.

A high number of people succumbed to the infection — there were 79 deaths in Chennai, followed by 52 in Chengalpattu. Tiruppur recorded 34 fatalities, while Coimbatore saw 32. There were 30 deaths in Salem and 24 in Tiruvallur.

Six of the deceased were in their 20s.

They included two women aged 25, who did not have co-morbidities. One of them, a resident of Thiruvarur, died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on May 25 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, while the second woman from Ranipet was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Walajapet, on May 20, with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty for seven days and died due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

With this, the State’s case tally touched 19,78,621, while its toll went up to 22,289. A total of 30,063 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 16,43,284. The active caseload stood at 3,13,048. Chennai’s active caseload continued to decline, with 43,624 people currently under treatment for COVID-19.

The State tested 1,74,145 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 2,69,88,201.

One private laboratory — the Kattchammal Research Labs, Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are presently 268 testing facilities in the State — 69 government laboratories and 199 private ones.

Vaccination update

The State’s vaccination figures crossed three lakh on Thursday, with 3,23,915 people taking the jabs. A majority of them — 2,58,694 people — were aged 18 to 44.

With this, the State’s overall coverage went past 81 lakh. In addition to the 18-44 age group, 45,330 people in the 45-59 age group and 16,822 senior citizens were inoculated.

The number of people aged 18 to 44 who have been vaccinated so far has touched 7,29,607.