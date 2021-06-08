Cases drop below 20,000 after 36 days

Tamil Nadu adds 19,448 cases, 351 deaths; Coimbatore clocks 2,564 fresh infections

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day in Tamil Nadu dropped below 20,000 after 36 days on Monday. There was a decline in the number of deaths as well.

The State logged 19,448 cases and 351 deaths, taking its tally to 22,56,681 and toll to 27,356. The number of fatalities came down to under 400 after over two weeks.

Districts’ tally

Coimbatore clocked in 2,564 cases, while Erode had 1,646. For the second consecutive day, Chennai reported fewer cases than Erode, with 1,530 people testing positive for COVID-19. Tiruppur recorded 1,027 cases, while Salem’s count dropped below 1,000. As many as 997 people tested positive for the infection in Salem.

A total of 31,360 people were discharged after treatment. Till date, 19,97,299 people have been discharged. As many as 2,32,026 people are presently under treatment in the State. This includes 29,268 people in Coimbatore, 19,184 in Chennai and 18,849 in Tiruppur.

Of the 351 fatalities, Chennai reported 40, followed by Tiruvannamalai (30), Coimbatore (26) and Chengalpattu (22). Of the deceased, 83 did not have co-morbidities.

Three aged in their 20s succumbed to the infection. They included a 25-year-old man from Erode who had diabetes and systemic hypertension and was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital on May 31 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He died on June 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 26 people in their 30s succumbed to the infection. They included a 30-year-old woman from Tiruchi, admitted to a private hospital on June 6 with complaints of fever for a day, cough for three days and myalgia for 15 days. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19. She died within seven hours due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, the State tested 1,70,838 samples, taking the total figure to 2,88,92,497.

The number of beds available in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals stood at 40,058 — 17,669 oxygen-supported beds, 20,956 non-oxygen ones and 1,433 ICU beds. Of these, 9,161 are vacant in Chennai alone.

Inoculation update

Vaccination coverage dropped to 28,763 on Monday, after officials cited shortage of vaccines in the State. The overall coverage stood at 97,35,420.

Of the 28,763 people who were vaccinated, 12,768 were in the 18-44 age group. Apart from this age group, 10,584 people aged 45 to 59 and 4,094 senior citizens also received the jabs.