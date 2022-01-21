Cases dip in Chennai for 4th day in a row

CHENNAI

28,561 cases of COVID-19 reported across State; all but three districts record rise in cases

Though fresh coronavirus infections rose to 28,561 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Chennai continued to register a decline in cases for the fourth consecutive day, with the number of people testing positive falling below the 8,000-mark. Recoveries exceeded the city’s daily tally.

Overall, fresh cases were up by 5.85%, when compared to 12.94% on the previous day. Except Chennai, Kallakurichi and Madurai, all other districts registered a rise in cases when compared to Wednesday’s figures. Chennai’s daily tally dropped from 8,007 to 7,520. As many as 8,011 patients were discharged after treatment in the city.

In Coimbatore, cases rose from 3,082 to 3,390, while Chengalpattu had more or less the same number of cases when compared to the previous day. Cases continued to rise in Kanniyakumari, where 1,148 people tested positive. While Tiruvallur’s daily tally rose marginally from 914 to 998, Salem recorded a jump from 785 to 937 cases.

The overall case tally stood at 30,42,796. A total of 39 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 37,112. Chennai continued to account for the most number of fatalities. Fourteen people died in Chennai, followed by five in Chengalpattu and three each in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi.

As many as 19,978 people were discharged in the State. The total number of recoveries stood at 28,26,479. The State has 1,79,205 patients.

The number of samples tested increased to 1,54,912. With this, the total number of samples tested crossed six crore.

A total of 1,60,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.