Cases dip further, even as 270 more die

State sees 10,448 cases; Coimbatore logs 1,420 infections and Chennai 689; 3,68,806 people vaccinated

Tamil Nadu recorded a further dip in its daily COVID-19 case count, as 10,448 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. Another 270 people died due to it.

Fresh cases dipped to 1,420 in Coimbatore and 1,123 in Erode. Chennai recorded fewer cases than Salem. There were 689 cases in Chennai, while Salem saw 693. As many as 608 people tested positive for the infection in Tiruppur. There were 456 cases in Chengalpattu, 405 in Thanjavur, 318 in Tiruchi and 314 in Namakkal.

The remaining 28 districts registered fewer than 300 cases each. Of these, five districts recorded less than 100 infections each.

So far, 23,88,746 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. Another 21,058 people were discharged after treatment. The State’s toll rose to 30,338.

The active caseload dipped to 1,14,335. Of this, 14,396 people are under treatment in Coimbatore and 11,361 in Tiruppur. Erode’s active caseload dropped under 10,000 to 9,962. Chennai has 6,531 active cases.

Of the 270 deceased (106 in private hospitals and 164 in government facilities), 206 had co-morbidities. A number of deaths that took place in May were recorded in Wednesday’s bulletin. These included the death of a 22-year-old woman from Chennai who had diabetes. She was admitted to a private hospital in Salem on April 25 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, and died on May 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Chennai recorded 42 deaths, while there were 28 deaths in Coimbatore and 20 in Tirupattur. Salem recorded 18 deaths, while Chengalpattu saw 13.

In the last 24 hours, 1,71,085 samples were tested, taking the total samples tested to 3,04,80,340.

A total of 3,68,806 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. This has been the highest daily coverage so far, taking the total coverage to 1,10,34,270. As many as 2,34,480 people in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated.