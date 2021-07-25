Cases continue to dip as 1,819 more people test positive

State records 27 more fatalities; Coimbatore tops the table with 175 infections

With fresh COVID-19 cases dropping steadily over the past weeks, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,819 infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 25,46,689. Twenty-seven people died of the infection, taking the toll to 33,889.

Of the fresh cases, Coimbatore accounted for 175. There were 132 cases in Erode and 127 in Chennai. Salem recorded 107 cases. The remaining 34 districts recorded fewer than 100 cases each, with Perambalur and Tenkasi recording less than 10 infections each — seven and nine respectively.

There were no deaths due to COVID-19 in 22 districts. Coimbatore and the Nilgiris saw three deaths each, while Chennai recorded a single fatality. Twenty-six of the deceased had co-morbidities.

Active caseload at 24,025

As many as 2,583 people, including 243 in Coimbatore and 217 in Erode, were discharged after treatment. Active cases stood at 24,025. Coimbatore accounts for the most number of active cases at 2,222, followed by Erode with 1,684 and Chennai with 1,604. As many as 1,548 patients are currently under treatment in Salem, 1,447 in Tiruppur, 1,433 in Thanjavur and 1,223 in Chengalpattu.

In the last 24 hours, 1,41,758 samples were tested in the State, taking the total figure to 3,63,90,516.

Tamil Nadu received 4,81,310 doses of Covishield on Saturday.

Another 2,53,636 people were vaccinated on Saturday, taking the total coverage in government centres to 1,94,04,054.

As many as 1,48,337 people aged 18 to 44 years, 78,310 people in the 45-59 age group and 25,605 senior citizens were among those who were inoculated. Vaccination was held in 2,102 sessions.