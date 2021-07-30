Cases against media houses to be withdrawn

DMK govt. issues orders for same

The DMK government on Thursday issued orders to withdraw 93 cases of defamation registered against editors, printers and publishers of print and electronic media houses by the previous AIADMK regime, from 2012 to February 2021.

An official release said the order was issued by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as per an announcement made on the floor of the Assembly last month. This was also one of the promises made in the DMK’s Assembly election manifesto.

The cases were registered against the editors of Nakkeeran (23 cases), Murasoli (17), Dinamalar (12), Junior Vikatan (11), Ananda Vikatan (nine), The Times of India (five), Dinakaran (four), The Hindu (four) and The Economic Times (one).

One case each was also registered against seven television news channels — Captain, Kalaignar, NDTV, News 7, Puthiya Thalaimurai, Sathyam and Times Now.