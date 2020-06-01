Tamil Nadu

Case to produce bonded labourers in court

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tiruvallur district police to respond by Wednesday to a habeas corpus petition alleging illegal detention of five north Indian labourers in a brick kiln at Pudukuppam village near Vengal.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and R. Hemalatha issued the direction on a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam on the basis of media reports that those who had been detained were actually bonded labourers.

Claiming that the labourers were not being allowed to go back to their home States by the brick kiln owner despite the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the petitioner said, the employer went to the extent of hiring henchmen to beat up the labourers and force them to stay in the kiln.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 9:13:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/case-to-produce-bonded-labourers-in-court/article31724644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY