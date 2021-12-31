Tamil Nadu

‘Case surge needs to be addressed’

Chennai has reported a sudden and significant surge in COVID-19 cases in two weeks. From 1,088 cases reported between December 1 to 7, the figure has risen to 1,720 between December 22 to 28, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the issue needed to be addressed proactively and immediately. The Ministry requested the State to undertake immediate measures to ensure enhanced testing, proactive contact tracing and quarantine of positive cases, setting up of containment and buffer zones. It has also called for strengthening hospital-level preparedness and ensuring optimal utilisation of funds under Emergency COVID-19 Response Package II.


