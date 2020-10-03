Case registered against Stalin, Duraimurugan

They flouted lockdown norms and held ‘people’s sabhas’

The Tiruvallur police have registered a case against DMK president M. K. Stalin, Poonamallee MLA A. Krishnaswamy, Tiruvallur MLA V. G. Raajendran and close to 150 other DMK cadre for violating lockdown norms and “people’s sabhas”.

They have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), read with Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, in Vellore, cases have been booked under similar sections against DMK general secretary S. Duraimurugan, Vellore MP DM Kathiranand and 200 others.

Cases were also booked against DMK MLAs and cadre in Ranipet and Tirupathur for holding meetings.