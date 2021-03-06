Tamil Nadu

Case registered against doctor

The Mangalam police has registered a case against a doctor on charges of sexually harassing a woman nurse at his private clinic near Palladam in Tiruppur district. Police said that the 36-year-old nurse filed a complaint against the doctor Asrath, based on which he was booked under Section 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused who is at large, the police said on Friday.

