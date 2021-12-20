Case placed before ACJ for clarification

MADURAI

20 December 2021

Plea was filed by Rajenthra Bhalaji’s sister

Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the High Court Registry to place the petition filed by K. Lakshmi, sister of former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, before the Acting Chief Justice in order to seek clarification on whether the judge could hear the case as per the roster.

The petitioner had sought a direction to Virudhunagar police not to harass the family members or relatives of the former Minister in the name of inquiry. Two cases were filed against the former Minister for allegedly cheating government job aspirants. His anticipatory bail petitions were dismissed by the High Court.

During the course of the hearing, the State submitted that the matters connected to MLAs, ex-MLAs, MPs and ex-MPs should be placed before the special bench in the Principal Seat in Chennai. However, it was said that the family members were not named as accused in the case.

In a special sitting on Saturday, Justice Swaminathan directed Virudhunagar police not to summon the family members or relatives of the former Minister who were not named in the FIR. The police had picked up the family members for inquiry, and later let them off. Virudhunagar police are on the lookout for the former Minister.