Case of manual scavenging comes to light in Cuddalore

Published - July 26, 2024 12:32 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A sanitation worker was forced to climb down a manhole in Cuddalore to clean up a clogged sewer line. In the video, the worker is seen entering the manhole without any protective gear or face mask while another person is holding a wooden log and assisting him from outside.

Official sources said the underground drainage work within Cuddalore City Corporation limits was being implemented at a cost of ₹180 crore in 45 wards. The work was completed in 27 wards while it was under way in the remaining wards.

The incident was reported in Ward number 4 in Cuddalore Corporation. This happened despite manual scavenging having been banned under the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The Act prohibits State and Union Territories from employing workers for manual scavenging of sewer and drainage lines. When contacted, Cuddalore Corporation Commissioner S. Anu said the contract of the contractor has been terminated with immediate effect. The Corporation has machines in place but an unfortunate incident has happened. The incident occurred on July 18. The Corporation has put in place measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

