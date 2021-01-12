Tamil Nadu

Case filed against Udhayanidhi

The Chennai police on Monday registered a case against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami, police sources said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by an advocate, the police booked Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin under Sections 153, 294(b) of IPC and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

Investigators also invoked provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, sources added.

Senior police officials could not be reached for their comments.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had allegedly made the derogatory remarks at a party meeting held recently.

