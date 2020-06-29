Case filed against former MP in Salem

Salem City Police have registered a case against former member of Parliament K. Arjunan for using abusive language against the police during vehicle checks near Omalur here on Sunday. In a video, which went viral on the social media, Mr. Arjunan is seen angrily arguing with the police.

When contacted, the former Dharmapuri MP said that while he was returning from his farm near Omalur on Sunday night the police stopped his car and asked him to produce his identity card. He told the police that he did not carry any ID card and that he was a former MP and a resident of Salem.

“I told them that I am a former MP and used to pass through that way regularly. They asked to me produce proof for it and I didn’t possess any at that moment. One of the police personnel asked me to get down from the vehicle and asked to me to come to the station for investigation. As I was responding to him, another policeman placed his hands on me. This led to the altercation. I later criticised them in the name of Sattankulam incident and left the place” Mr. Arjunan said.

Meanwhile, the police officials said that since Omalur was the entry point to the city, all vehicles were stopped and the passengers asked to show identity proof as even those travelling to Salem from other places were trying to enter the district claiming to be local residents. They said that they were ready to let Mr. Arjunan go once he said he was a former MP. However, he used abusive language against police personnel, they claimed.

Karuppur police have registered a case against Mr. Arjunan under sections 294 and 353 of IPC for abusing and stopping a government official from discharging duty.