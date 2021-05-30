Case filed against former Minister

Woman says Manikandan promised to marry her and cheated her

Two days after a woman lodged a complaint against former Minister M. Manikandan, accusing him of cheating her, the Adyar All-Women Police Station has registered a case against him under various sections of the IPC, including rape.

He was booked under different sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 417 (punishment for cheating), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and the IT Act.

A few days ago, the Malaysian-Indian woman, an actor, complained to the police that the former Minister had cheated her after having been in a live-in relationship with her for a few years. She alleged that he had promised to marry her and made her pregnant thrice. She also alleged that he had forced her to get an abortion and threatened her family members in Malaysia when she insisted that he marry her.

She said Mr. Manikandan was introduced to her in 2017 when he was the Information Technology Minister. He developed a friendship with her on the pretext of making an investment in Malaysia. Within a few days, he proposed to marry her though he was already married.

Blackmail charge

She alleged that he persuaded her to have abortion by promising to marry her. He also threatened to upload her nude pictures online unless she fled to Malaysia. However, the former Minister reportedly denied all the allegations made by her.

The actor lodged a formal complaint against him with H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children, in Chennai on Friday and it was transferred to the Adyar AWPS for investigation. Further investigation is on.