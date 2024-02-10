Case filed against BJP functionaries for unauthorised banners during Annamalai’s visit to Tirupattur

February 10, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Ambur and Vaniyambadi Town police of Tirupattur district on Saturday has filed separate cases against local BJP functionaries for not obtaining permission from the police and respective local bodies to erect banners during BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai’s two-day visit to the district.

Mr. Annamalai toured key towns like Tirupattur and Jolarpet, Ambur and Vaniyambadi as part of his “En Mann, En Makkal ‘‘ padayatra in the district. “The town planning officer of the municipality has filed a complaint with Ambur Town police for not obtaining nod for such banners within local body limits,” P. Santhanam, Commissioner, Ambur municipality, told The Hindu.

Police said that a case has been filed against S. Sarath, local youth wing leader of BJP in Ambur, under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959, for erecting unauthorised banners in the town during the visit.

Municipal officials said that BJP organisers in the town were advised to get an NOC from the police before obtaining permission from the local body for placing banners for the visit. Subsequently, the municipality gave permission to erect banners only at 15 spots in the town for two days, including the day of the event. Each banner had to be 15-ft in height and 20-ft long.

However, municipal officials said that the organisers placed more banners in the town, obstructing and risking the lives of road users. Also, many of the illegal banners were not removed after the visit.

Similarly, based on a complaint by S. Dhilip Kumar, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Amburpettai village near Alangayam town in Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi Town police have filed a case against S. Velu and K. Pradeep, BJP functionaries in the district, police said.

