Case count crosses 11,000-mark in Kanniyakumari

Number of active cases in Madurai drops to 692

Kanniyakumari’s COVID-19 infection tally crossed the 11,000-mark to touch 11,094 on Monday as the district recorded 134 fresh cases. After 117 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 754 active cases. One person died in the district, taking its death toll to 208.

Tenkasi’s tally rose to 6,344 with the addition of 80 cases. After 47 people were discharged from hospitals, the district, which has registered a toll of 118, has 588 active cases.

A total of 73 people tested positive in Thoothukudi, raising the district’s tally to 12,374. The district, which marked the discharge of 46 people, has 709 active cases.

Tirunelveli reported 72 new cases to have a total case count of 11,192. With 110 people having been discharged from hospitals, the district has 1,025 active cases. Its death toll stands at 191.

A total of 95 people – all indigenous cases – tested positive in Madurai, taking its tally to 15,394.

After 287 people were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities, the number of active cases dropped to 692. One fatality was reported in the district.

Theni recorded 58 fresh cases to mark a total case count of 13,833. There were 85 discharges from hospitals.

Seventy-seven new cases were added to Dindigul’s tally, which now stands at 7,940. Hospitals in the district registered 116 discharges.

Ramanathapuram witnessed 26 fresh cases, which took its tally to 5,207. There were 22 discharges.

Thirty-six fresh cases took Sivaganga’s tally to 4,557. A total of 39 people were discharged from hospitals.

Virudhunagar reported 42 fresh cases, with which the total number of positive cases in the district increased to 13,726. With 91 people having been discharged, the district has 386 active cases.

State medical Bulletin added two more deaths to the district’s toll, which now stands at 204. However, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said there were no details of the deaths, but for the increase in the toll. “It could also be due to cross-notification,” he said.