Case booked against TNCC president for violating prohibitory orders

The Thiruvennainallur police in Villupuram have booked a case against Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri and five others for violating lockdown orders and assembling in front of the house of Jayashree, 14, who was allegedly set ablaze.

Mr. Alagiri, accompanied by five party workers, visited the victim’s house on Monday evening.

A case was booked against them under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) read with Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of Disaster Management Act.