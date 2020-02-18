Case booked against three for robbing man

CUDDALORE The Vruddhachalam police have registered a case against three youths, including the son of a police head constable, for assaulting the employee of a private firm and robbing him of ₹14,500 in cash.

Two of the accused have been arrested while a search has been launched to track down the policeman’s son.

Waylaid by trio

According to the police, K. Rajesh Kannan, 20, of M.R.K. Nagar in Virudhachalam, was heading to a mobile recharge shop on Friday night when A. Vishwa, Akash, son of Ramesh Babu, a head constable attached to the Kammapuram police station, and Rajesh alias Panda waylaid him.

The three robbed Mr. Kannan of ₹14,500 and two mobile phones besides attacking him with a beer bottle on his head.

Mr. Kannan was admitted to the Vruddhachalam General Hospital with head injuries.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police arrested Vishwa and Rajesh while a search has been launched to nab Akash who is reported to be absconding.

A case has been registered against the three under Sections 294 (b), 341, 323, 324, 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations are on.