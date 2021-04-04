Case booked against three DMK leaders for making derogatory remarks against women while campaigning

The FIR was opened by the police following a complaint from two functionaries of the AIADMK Legal Wing to the Election Commission of India and it was forwarded.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch has booked a case against DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran, A. Raja and propaganda secretary Dindigul I. Leoni for their alleged derogatory remarks against women while campaigning.

They alleged that the three leaders were speaking against the AIADMK and women in a derogatory manner while they campaigning for the last one week.

On their complaint, the police named three leaders in the FIR for offences under Sections-153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 294b (foul language in a public place) of the IPC. The FIR was forwarded to the court for further action.