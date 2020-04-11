Case booked against missing Delhi man who is COVID-19 positive

The Villupuram West Police have booked a case against a COVID-19 positive man from Delhi, who went missing after he was released from quarantine from the Villupuram Government Hospital on April 7 following a clerical error.
Based on a complaint lodged by Dr. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, the police have registered a case against the man under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) of the IPC, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Tamil Nadu Public Health Act and 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act.
The Villupuram district police have constituted seven special teams to trace him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.