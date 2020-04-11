Tamil Nadu

Case booked against missing Delhi man who is COVID-19 positive

The man was released from quarantine from the Villupuram Government Hospital on April 7 due to a clerical error

The Villupuram West Police have booked a case against a COVID-19 positive man from Delhi, who went missing after he was released from quarantine from the Villupuram Government Hospital on April 7 following a clerical error.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dr. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, the police have registered a case against the man under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) of the IPC, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Tamil Nadu Public Health Act and 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act.

The Villupuram district police have constituted seven special teams to trace him.

