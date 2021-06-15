Case booked against government hospital nurse in Thanjavur

The nurse, Sheela, had reportedly mishandled the process of removing a cannula from the left hand thumb of the infant at the hospital and caused an injury

The Thanjavur West police have booked a case against the nurse of Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital, Thanjavur, on charges of causing grievous injury to an infant during the first week of this month.

The nurse, Sheela, had reportedly mishandled the process of removing a cannula from the left hand thumb of the infant at the hospital.

The baby was born to Priyadarshini in a premature delivery during the last week of May. The cannula was fixed on the baby’s thumb in view of some health complications. When the nurse attempted to remove the cannula, profuse bleeding had occurred, but subsequently arrested on the intervention of a surgeon. Both the mother and baby were retained at the hospital for observation.

However, sources said that as the baby was less than a month old, the efforts put in by the doctors to treat the injury and restore the thumb to original condition failed.

Based on a complaint from the baby’s father, Ganesan of Kattur, the Thanjavur West police have registered a case under section 338 of IPC against Sheela, sources said.