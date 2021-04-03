Tamil Nadu

Case booked against BJP’s Annamalai

The police in Karur district have registered a case against K. Annamalai, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Aravakurichi constituency, for his alleged remarks intimidating DMK Karur candidate Senthil Balaji, during a poll campaign recently.

Police sources said Mr. Annamalai was canvassing votes in Bhoomadevam in the Aravakurichi constituency on March 31 when he made certain intimidating remarks against Mr. Balaji.

The video clip of the former IPS officer’s speech went viral on social media.

Acting on a complaint from Mr. Balaji, police attached to the Aravakurichi station registered a case against Mr. Annamalai under IPC Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 1:33:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/case-booked-against-bjps-annamalai/article34227479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY