Case booked against BJP’s Annamalai

He allegedly made intimidating remarks against Senthil Balaji

The police in Karur district have registered a case against K. Annamalai, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Aravakurichi constituency, for his alleged remarks intimidating DMK Karur candidate Senthil Balaji, during a poll campaign recently.

Police sources said Mr. Annamalai was canvassing votes in Bhoomadevam in the Aravakurichi constituency on March 31 when he made certain intimidating remarks against Mr. Balaji.

The video clip of the former IPS officer’s speech went viral on social media.

Acting on a complaint from Mr. Balaji, police attached to the Aravakurichi station registered a case against Mr. Annamalai under IPC Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).