Case booked against Anbumani Ramadoss, 197 others for picketing NLCIL at Neyveli

July 30, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - CUDDALORE

Police said permission was not granted for the protest organised by the Pattali Makkal Katchi at the NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) arch gate in Neyveli on July 28

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss detained by police during a protest against land acquisition for NLC mining expansion, in Neyveli of Cuddalore district on July 28, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Neyveli Township police have booked a case against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss and 197 PMK cadres in connection with the picketing of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) arch gate in Neyveli on Friday, July 28.

The police said permission was not granted for the protest.

Explained | The controversy over land acquisition by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation in Tamil Nadu

The police have invoked IPC sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) against Mr. Anbumani and 197 others. After delivering speech during the protest condemning NLCIL’s takeover of acquired fertile lands in the region, the PMK cadres led by Mr. Anbumani attempted to force their way through the barricades placed in front of the arch gate and picketed the Central Public Sector Enterprise.

Another case registered

The Neyveli Township police have also registered case against 28 PMK cadres including two juveniles for resorting to violence and stoning police personnel and damaging police vehicles during the protest.

Countdown for DMK government’s downfall has started from Neyveli, warns Anbumani Ramadoss

Based on a complaint, the police have booked a case under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 294 (b) (sings, recites, or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 3 (i) of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Police said the 26 PMK cadres were arrested and remanded to custody while the two juveniles were sent to a Government Observation Home in Cuddalore.

