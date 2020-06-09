Tamil Nadu

Actor 'TV' Varadharajen booked for his video on 'shortage of hospital beds'

A file photograph of television and theatre personality S. Varadharajen.

A file photograph of television and theatre personality S. Varadharajen.   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The actor and former newscaster had recently put out a video saying that a friend of his who was unwell, struggled to find a bed in Chennai

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has booked a case against noted dramatist and veteran newscaster S. Varadharajen also known as ‘T.V’ Varadharajen, who recently put out a video in the context of COVID-19, claiming that a friend of his who was unwell, struggled to find a bed in Chennai.

After the video went viral, State Health and Family Welfare Minister C. Vijaya Baskar on Monday condemned Mr. Varadharajen’s statement. The Minister said that the noted artist was spreading false news and denied the allegations that there not enough beds available. He also said the government would file a case against him for spreading false information.

Following a complaint from Director of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Teynampet, the CCB booked the case against Mr. Varadharajen under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)(b)(spreading misinformation with intent to cause fear or alarm to public), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

Mr. Varadharajen said he had not criticised the government. He claimed the video had been circulated among his troupe members to create awareness about precautions to be taken to prevent COVID-19 infections.

