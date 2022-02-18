Case booked against 20 Dikshithars in Chidambaram

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 17:44 IST

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 17:44 IST

The Dikshithars have been accused of hurling casteist abuses against a woman, and preventing her from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Natarajar temple

The Dikshithars have been accused of hurling casteist abuses against a woman, and preventing her from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Natarajar temple

The Chidambaram town police have booked a case against 20 unidentified Dikshithars of the Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly hurling casteist abuses on a woman devotee, and preventing her from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity last week. Police said the woman, identified as J. Jayasheela, 37 of Chidambaram, attempted to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Natarajar on Sunday, when a few Dikshithars refused her entry, citing restrictions due to the pandemic, resulting in heated arguments. She later lodged a complaint with the police accusing the Dikshithars of hurling casteist abuses. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against 20 Dikshithars under Sections 147 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002 read with Sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.



Our code of editorial values