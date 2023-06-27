Case booked against 11 Dikshithars in Chidambaram

June 27, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Chidambaram Town Police have booked a case against 11 Dikshithars of Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram for allegedly obstructing an official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department from discharging her duty among other sections.

In her complaint to the police, Saranya, Executive Officer of the Thillai Kali Temple in Chidambaram said she was prevented from discharging her duty during her visit to the temple on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The official said that she had asked the Pothu Dikshithars to remove the board announcing curbs on devotees offering worship from the Kanakasabhai mandapam in the Sri Natarajar temple since it was in violation of a G.O. of the Tamil Nadu Government.

However, the Dikshithars refused to remove the board, she said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the official, the police booked a case against Sivarama Dikshithar, secretary of the Pothu Dikshithars Committee, and 10 other Dikshithars under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (i) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 2002.

