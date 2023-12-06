ADVERTISEMENT

Case against T.N.’s Fact Check Unit | Madras High Court adjourns hearing to January 10, 2024

December 06, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Court adjourned the hearing on being told that the Bombay High Court is expected to deliver verdict in a similar case, in the first week of January

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, adjourned to January 10, 2024, the hearing on a public interest litigation petition filed against the establishment of a Fact Check Unit (FCU) by the State government to identify fake news being peddled on the social media.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy adjourned the hearing after being informed that the Bombay High Court was yet to deliver its judgement on a similar case filed against the constitution of a FCU by the Centre.

Though the Bombay High Court was expected to deliver the verdict in the first week of December, it had now been postponed to the first week of January, Senior Counsel P.S. Raman said and hence the Bench led by the CJ decided to hear the case before them on January 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK’s IT wing office-bearer R. Nirmal Kumar had filed the PIL before the Madras High Court questioning the competence of the State government to constitute an FCU. He had also argued that it would be a dangerous tool in the hands of the government and would have a chilling effect on free speech.

Since the Bombay High Court was seized of a similar case, the Bench led by CJ Gangapurwala had decided to await the orders to be passed in that case before taking a call in the case before it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US