Case against Sasikala over death threat to ex-Minister

The Roshanai police have booked a case against former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and 500 others in connection with the alleged death threats and abusive calls received by former Minister and secretary of the AIADMK north district C.Ve. Shanmugam earlier this month.

Mr. Shanmugam had filed a complaint with the police on June 9, alleging that the frequency of abusive calls and death threats had increased manifold after he made a statement against Ms. Sasikala to the media on June 7.

In his complaint, the former Minister said that he had received over 500 calls on his mobile phone and through social media platforms.

Based on the complaint, the Roshanai police have registered an FIR against Ms. Sasikala and 500 other unidentified persons under various Sections 506 (1) (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 109 (punishment for abetment) and section 67 of the IT Act.