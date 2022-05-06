Tamil Nadu

Case against religious conversion in schools maintainable, says HC

The Madras High Court said on Friday that it was convinced with the maintainability of a case seeking a direction to the State government to frame guidelines for preventing forced religious conversion in schools.

Justices R. Mahadevan and S. Ananthi directed the government to file a counter to the public interest litigation petition and asked Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram to make sure that it was filed within four weeks.

Chennai-based advocate B. Jagannath had filed the PIL petition alleging religious conversion in government as well as government-aided private schools. He had accused the government of tacitly supporting such activities.

The lawyer filed an additional affidavit, too, and said a couple in Tiruvannamalai had given a complaint to the Collector. He said a television channel had conducted a sting operation and revealed such instances in Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Theni, Tenkasi and Tiruchendur.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2022 5:07:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/case-against-religious-conversion-in-schools-maintainable-says-hc/article65387944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY