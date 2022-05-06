Case against religious conversion in schools maintainable, says HC
It asks the State to file counter-affidavit in four weeks
The Madras High Court said on Friday that it was convinced with the maintainability of a case seeking a direction to the State government to frame guidelines for preventing forced religious conversion in schools.
Justices R. Mahadevan and S. Ananthi directed the government to file a counter to the public interest litigation petition and asked Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram to make sure that it was filed within four weeks.
Chennai-based advocate B. Jagannath had filed the PIL petition alleging religious conversion in government as well as government-aided private schools. He had accused the government of tacitly supporting such activities.
The lawyer filed an additional affidavit, too, and said a couple in Tiruvannamalai had given a complaint to the Collector. He said a television channel had conducted a sting operation and revealed such instances in Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Theni, Tenkasi and Tiruchendur.
