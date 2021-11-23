Case against recruitment in college

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to quash a notification issued on October 13 for recruiting Assistant Professors at the Arulmighu Kapaleeshwarar Arts and Science College at Kolathur in Chennai.

Justice V. Parthiban on Monday ordered notices, returnable by eight weeks, to the State government and the HR&CE Department on the writ petition filed by K. Anusha, a candidate belonging to Arunthathiyar community. She said Arunthathiyar candidates were entitled to 3% internal quota, within the 18% meant for Scheduled Castes.

Stating that three SC candidates were selected by the college, she said, not one of them was from Arunthathiyar community.