Tamil Nadu

Case against recruitment in college

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to quash a notification issued on October 13 for recruiting Assistant Professors at the Arulmighu Kapaleeshwarar Arts and Science College at Kolathur in Chennai.

Justice V. Parthiban on Monday ordered notices, returnable by eight weeks, to the State government and the HR&CE Department on the writ petition filed by K. Anusha, a candidate belonging to Arunthathiyar community. She said Arunthathiyar candidates were entitled to 3% internal quota, within the 18% meant for Scheduled Castes.

Stating that three SC candidates were selected by the college, she said, not one of them was from Arunthathiyar community.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 1:10:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/case-against-recruitment-in-college/article37636246.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY