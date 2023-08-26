HamberMenu
Case against Rajinikanth’s Jailer dismissed as withdrawn

August 26, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a PIL petition that sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to revoke the UA certificate — which allows children aged below 12, too, to watch a movie with parental guidance — issued to Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

The litigant’s counsel chose to withdraw the case after the first Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu wanted to know what was the point in hearing the case after a fortnight since the movie’s release, by when lakhs of children would have watched it.

In his affidavit, the petitioner M.L. Ravi had contended that the movie had several violent scenes that were inappropriate for children. He wondered how a UA certificate could be issued for the film by CBFC, when an A (Adults only) certificate was issued for it in the U.S. and the U.K.

