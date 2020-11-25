Tamil Nadu

Case against quota for govt. school students

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to accord an urgent hearing to a case filed against a law passed by the State government for providing 7.5% horizontal reservations in medical admissions to NEET-qualified students from State government schools.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha said they would not interfere in the admission process since the counselling was already halfway through. The judges rejected the plea to order listing of the case at the earliest.

