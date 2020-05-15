Case against Premalatha, BJP State president

The Thiruvennainallur police on Thursday booked a case against DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, BJP State president L. Murugan and others for violating lockdown orders and assembling in front of the house of Jayashree, 14, who was allegedly set ablaze. Ms. Premalatha was accompanied by five partymen. On Wednesday, Mr. Murugan, accompanied by party workers, visited the victim’s house.

A case was booked against them under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) read with Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of Disaster Management Act.