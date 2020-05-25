Case against Ponmudi and 99 others for violating prohibitory orders

K. Ponmudy

The former minister and partymen held a meeting violating lockdown norms, says official

The Villupuram taluk police have booked a case against former DMK Minister K. Ponmudi and 99 others belonging to the party’s advocate wing for conducting a meeting violating lockdown orders.

Police said the Villupuram central district wing of the DMK had conducted the meeting with office-bearers and advocates at the party office in Kalaignar Arivalayam here on Sunday evening.

The members had not followed physical distancing norms and violated all lockdown regulations, an official said.

A case was booked against Mr. Ponmudi and 99 others under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) read with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of Disaster Management Act.